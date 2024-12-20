JP Morgan Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.56% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust is $126.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.56% from its latest reported closing price of $109.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 1,184MM, a decrease of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.22%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 87,253K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,886K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,717K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 92.63% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,134K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 11.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,991K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,662K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 8.85% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 2,292K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

