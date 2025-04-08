JP Morgan Upgrades Essent Group (LSE:0U95)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Essent Group (LSE:0U95) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0U95 is 0.23%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 130,634K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,331K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,105K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,997K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,518K shares , representing a decrease of 110.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 60.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,442K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 15.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,146K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 22.26% over the last quarter.

