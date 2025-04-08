JP Morgan Upgrades Essent Group (ESNT)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.68% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Essent Group is $65.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.68% from its latest reported closing price of $52.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essent Group is 1,162MM, a decrease of 6.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.23%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 130,634K shares. The put/call ratio of ESNT is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,331K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,105K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,997K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,518K shares , representing a decrease of 110.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 60.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,442K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 15.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,146K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Essent Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served.

