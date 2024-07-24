JP Morgan Upgrades EQT (LSE:0IDU)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for EQT (LSE:0IDU) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.83% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for EQT is 45.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.12 GBX to a high of 56.33 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.83% from its latest reported closing price of 35.55 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is 8,761MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,397 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IDU is 0.32%, an increase of 9.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 485,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 64,877K shares representing 14.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,884K shares , representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 41,070K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,320K shares , representing an increase of 50.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 83.96% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,884K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,544K shares , representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 87.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,446K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,426K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 15.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,178K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,847K shares , representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 1.11% over the last quarter.

