JP Morgan Upgrades Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (E)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:E) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is $40.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.58 to a high of $49.59. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of $46.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is 89,926MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E is 0.08%, an increase of 32.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 20,755K shares. The put/call ratio of E is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Natixis Advisors holds 3,279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 917K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E by 77.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 881K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 10.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 721K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.