JP Morgan Upgrades Energizer Holdings (ENR)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.63% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is $34.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.16 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.63% from its latest reported closing price of $37.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is 3,137MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.13%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 80,849K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,481K shares representing 14.60% ownership of the company.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,775K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,241K shares , representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 16.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,317K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,241K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 3.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,806K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

