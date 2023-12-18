JP Morgan Upgrades Elme Communities (ELME)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.59% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elme Communities is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.59% from its latest reported closing price of 14.49.

The projected annual revenue for Elme Communities is 234MM, an increase of 4.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elme Communities. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELME is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 87,371K shares. The put/call ratio of ELME is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,931K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,696K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 11.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,782K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELME by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Thornburg Investment Management holds 2,356K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 2,355K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elme Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the D.C. Metro region. Its portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units across the region. The company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, WashREIT is a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

