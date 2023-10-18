JP Morgan Upgrades Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.07% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is 13.90. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 104.07% from its latest reported closing price of 6.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is 20MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.06%, an increase of 28.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.66% to 66,143K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,964K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,346K shares, representing a decrease of 27.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,454K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,000K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,838K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 2,749K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.