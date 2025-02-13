JP Morgan Upgrades Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (EC)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:EC) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.00% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $13.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.88 to a high of $17.49. The average price target represents an increase of 42.00% from its latest reported closing price of $9.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 179,047,826MM, an increase of 34.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 461.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EC is 0.08%, an increase of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.11% to 25,392K shares. The put/call ratio of EC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 5,651K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,737K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,117K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 57.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EC by 47.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EC by 32.00% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EC by 49.57% over the last quarter.

Ecopetrol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ecopetrol, formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos S.A. is the largest and primary petroleum company in Colombia.

