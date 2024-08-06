JP Morgan Upgrades Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Eastern Bankshares (NasdaqGS:EBC) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.72% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.72% from its latest reported closing price of $14.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eastern Bankshares is 712MM, an increase of 18.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBC is 0.18%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 136,516K shares. The put/call ratio of EBC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,768K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,231K shares , representing a decrease of 12.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 18.78% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 8,270K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,001K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,005K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 11.59% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 4,646K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,911K shares , representing a decrease of 27.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 24.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,008K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Eastern Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank is America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, with $11 billion in assets and over 115 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern provides exceptional access to fairly priced banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Eastern Bank, which includes Eastern Wealth Management and Eastern Insurance, is known for its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded more than $125 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,900+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities.

