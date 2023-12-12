JP Morgan Upgrades Eagle Materials (EXP)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Materials is 202.52. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of 188.36.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Materials is 2,161MM, a decrease of 2.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 40,247K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,643K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 52.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,107K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,098K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 89.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,092K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,043K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Eagle Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

