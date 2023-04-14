JP Morgan Upgrades DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS (DOYU)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS (NASDAQ:DOYU) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS is $1.58. The forecasts range from a low of $0.91 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents an increase of 38.18% from its latest reported closing price of $1.14.

The projected annual revenue for DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS is $6,882MM, a decrease of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,766K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 47.58% over the last quarter.

Bridgewater Associates holds 113K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 50.70% over the last quarter.

EMQQ - EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF holds 187K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 460K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 44.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 99.75% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 36,125.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 100.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOYU is 0.08%, an increase of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 63,117K shares. The put/call ratio of DOYU is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

DouYu International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in Chinaand a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience.

