JP Morgan Upgrades Dollar Tree (BIT:1DLTR)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Dollar Tree (BIT:1DLTR) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 1,378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DLTR is 0.26%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 251,430K shares.

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,995K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,921K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DLTR by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,954K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,754K shares , representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DLTR by 19.24% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 9,642K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,940K shares , representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DLTR by 24.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,475K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,434K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DLTR by 5.17% over the last quarter.

