JP Morgan Upgrades DocuSign (LSE:0XNH)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for DocuSign (LSE:0XNH) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.95% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for DocuSign is 95.82 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68.20 GBX to a high of 125.60 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.95% from its latest reported closing price of 76.69 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for DocuSign is 3,448MM, an increase of 18.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86, an increase of 12.08% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,368 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is an increase of 215 owner(s) or 18.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XNH is 0.24%, an increase of 40.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.25% to 211,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,588K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,358K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 39.10% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,315K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,484K shares , representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 69.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,170K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 4,755K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XNH by 14.91% over the last quarter.

