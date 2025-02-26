JP Morgan Upgrades DLocal (DLO)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for DLocal (NasdaqGS:DLO) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Downside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for DLocal is $11.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of $12.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 1,287MM, an increase of 76.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 11.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.51%, an increase of 32.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 107,359K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 63,907K shares representing 42.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ribbit Management Company holds 3,892K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 3,299K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Marcho Partners LLP holds 2,684K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares , representing a decrease of 71.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,614K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 52.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 201.37% over the last quarter.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

