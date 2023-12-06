JP Morgan Upgrades Devon Energy (DVN)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.35% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is 57.94. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 32.35% from its latest reported closing price of 43.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is 20,416MM, an increase of 36.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.32%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 505,078K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,940K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,020K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 2.01% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 17,789K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,940K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 11.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,396K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,531K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,230K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,509K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,874K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.