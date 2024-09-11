JP Morgan Upgrades Delek US Holdings (DK)

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.82% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is $25.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 30.82% from its latest reported closing price of $19.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is 14,710MM, a decrease of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.14%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 75,870K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 4,054K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,799K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 49.75% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 2,643K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 48.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,893K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 24.66% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,840K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

