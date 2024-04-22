JP Morgan Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for CytomX Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTMX) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.13% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics is 2.96. The forecasts range from a low of 2.27 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 77.13% from its latest reported closing price of 1.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CytomX Therapeutics is 51MM, a decrease of 49.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.04%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 33,946K shares. The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 6,596K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 6,550K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,646K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,182K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,326K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 29.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 55.47% over the last quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. CytomX is developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on its Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.