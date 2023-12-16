JP Morgan Upgrades Credicorp (BAP)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.56% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credicorp is 167.75. The forecasts range from a low of 122.21 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of 150.36.

The projected annual revenue for Credicorp is 18,894MM, an increase of 15.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 67.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credicorp. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAP is 0.50%, a decrease of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 69,105K shares. The put/call ratio of BAP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 5,425K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 12.07% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,335K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,053K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,361K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 89.52% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,020K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Credicorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credicorp Ltd. is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

