JP Morgan Upgrades ConocoPhillips (BRSE:COP)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for ConocoPhillips (BRSE:COP) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 3,601 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConocoPhillips. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COP is 0.38%, an increase of 24.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 1,195,129K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 47,189K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,120K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 93.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 40,298K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,204K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 53.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,816K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,162K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,922K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 84.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,415K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,017K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 14.17% over the last quarter.

