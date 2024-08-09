JP Morgan Upgrades Confluent (MUN:8QR)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Confluent (MUN:8QR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.11% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Confluent is 46,31 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31,31 € to a high of 141,75 €. The average price target represents an increase of 169.11% from its latest reported closing price of 17,21 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 959MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8QR is 0.25%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.32% to 253,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,397K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,447K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,582K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,995K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 39.50% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 12,996K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,729K shares , representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 6.47% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,549K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,076K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8QR by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.