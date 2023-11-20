JP Morgan Upgrades Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.10% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International is 50.15. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 98.10% from its latest reported closing price of 25.32.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Minerals International is 1,300MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 42,066K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 7,035K shares representing 17.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,397K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,326K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 16.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,298K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,279K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

