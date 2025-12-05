JP Morgan Upgrades Commercial Metals (CMC)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $66.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.29 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $65.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is 8,149MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.23%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 137,833K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,169K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 6.45% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,042K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 2.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,683K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,642K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 54.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,623K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 4.68% over the last quarter.

