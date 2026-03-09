JP Morgan Upgrades Cognex (CGNX)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cognex (NasdaqGS:CGNX) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.73% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cognex is $65.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.70 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.73% from its latest reported closing price of $50.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,236MM, an increase of 24.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an decrease of 251 owner(s) or 28.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.14%, an increase of 26.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.13% to 163,561K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 8,102K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,025K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 7,013K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,315K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 4,655K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,950K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares , representing an increase of 21.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 47.94% over the last quarter.

