JP Morgan Upgrades Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cisco Systems (NasdaqGS:CSCO) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.15% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is $57.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.15% from its latest reported closing price of $58.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is 59,642MM, an increase of 10.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.58%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 3,263,300K shares. The put/call ratio of CSCO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115,085K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 6.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103,926K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,404K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 94,368K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,886K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 51.56% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 81,043K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,850K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 31.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 77,595K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,900K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Cisco Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

