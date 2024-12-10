JP Morgan Upgrades Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cipher Mining (NasdaqGS:CIFR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.74% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $7.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.74% from its latest reported closing price of $6.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is 99MM, a decrease of 34.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.18%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.58% to 121,173K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,621K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares , representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,519K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,419K shares , representing a decrease of 52.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 95.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,510K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,998K shares , representing an increase of 27.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 37.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,697K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing an increase of 78.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 273.03% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,193K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 66.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 144.77% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.