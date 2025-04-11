JP Morgan Upgrades Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.59% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is $33.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.59% from its latest reported closing price of $27.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is 3,188MM, an increase of 4.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 10.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.19%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 159,438K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 11,297K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,281K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,544K shares , representing a decrease of 39.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 88.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,898K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,786K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 4,932K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing an increase of 32.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 36.22% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,105K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing an increase of 50.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 109.35% over the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

