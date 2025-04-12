JP Morgan Upgrades Cinemark Holdings (BMV:CNK)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cinemark Holdings (BMV:CNK) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.08%, an increase of 18.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 116,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 11,297K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,281K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,544K shares , representing a decrease of 39.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 88.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,898K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,786K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 4,932K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing an increase of 32.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 36.22% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,105K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing an increase of 50.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 109.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.