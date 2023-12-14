JP Morgan Upgrades Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.86% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is 127.19. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.86% from its latest reported closing price of 112.70.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is 1,509MM, an increase of 99.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.21%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 45,810K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,634K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 9.57% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,965K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,162K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 23.46% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,801K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Choice Hotels International Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

