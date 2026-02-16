JP Morgan Upgrades Chagee Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (CHA)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Chagee Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:CHA) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.91% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Chagee Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $19.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.52 to a high of $25.83. The average price target represents an increase of 87.91% from its latest reported closing price of $10.31 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chagee Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHA is 0.59%, an increase of 234.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.40% to 19,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 7,447K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 99.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHA by 8,385.94% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 6,174K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,979K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares , representing a decrease of 40.92%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 465K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 440K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 95.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHA by 1,529.86% over the last quarter.

