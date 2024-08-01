JP Morgan Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (LSE:0HQW)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (LSE:0HQW) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.11% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 88.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.81 GBX to a high of 107.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.11% from its latest reported closing price of 88.67 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 20,787MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,236 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQW is 0.16%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 130,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 11,486K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,483K shares , representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 1.78% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 8,084K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,004K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,742K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares , representing an increase of 71.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 185.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,478K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,956K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.