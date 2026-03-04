JP Morgan Upgrades Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (CPAC)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CPAC) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 36.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPAC is 0.01%, an increase of 52.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.83% to 366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Benjamin Edwards holds 64K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAC by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 43.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAC by 85.53% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 16K shares.

