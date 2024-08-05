JP Morgan Upgrades Celanese (CE)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Celanese (NYSE:CE) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.55% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Celanese is $163.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $193.20. The average price target represents an increase of 24.55% from its latest reported closing price of $131.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 12,893MM, an increase of 22.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.20%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 155,038K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,899K shares representing 13.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,809K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,345K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,337K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,944K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,529K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 86.09% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,771K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,341K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 8.00% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 7,591K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,596K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Celanese Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.