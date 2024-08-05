JP Morgan Upgrades Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.24% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is 200.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 183.92 GBX to a high of 225.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.24% from its latest reported closing price of 192.56 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 2,011MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQN is 0.26%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 94,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,321K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 5.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,725K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing an increase of 45.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 76.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,678K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,660K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 6.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,294K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 6.89% over the last quarter.

