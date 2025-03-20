JP Morgan Upgrades CAVA Group (CAVA)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.52% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is $129.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 52.52% from its latest reported closing price of $84.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 1,013MM, an increase of 5.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 8.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.32%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 95,918K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,508K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,508K shares , representing a decrease of 84.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 0.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,189K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803K shares , representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 15.14% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,691K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares , representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 45.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,402K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares , representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 19.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,694K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.