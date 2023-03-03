JP Morgan Upgrades Casey's General Stores (CASY)

On March 3, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Casey's General Stores from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.89% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casey's General Stores is $261.71. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.89% from its latest reported closing price of $211.24.

The projected annual revenue for Casey's General Stores is $16,101MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.09.

Casey's General Stores Declares $0.38 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $211.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,524K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares, representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,258K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 1.68% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,250K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 12.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,150K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 4.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey's General Stores. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 11.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.33%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 40,001K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

