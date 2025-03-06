JP Morgan Upgrades Carrier Global (DB:4PN)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Carrier Global (DB:4PN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.22% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carrier Global is 82,47 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68,03 € to a high of 96,99 €. The average price target represents an increase of 37.22% from its latest reported closing price of 60,10 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carrier Global is 24,242MM, an increase of 7.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4PN is 0.23%, an increase of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 970,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,500K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,210K shares , representing a decrease of 26.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 33.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 74,816K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,729K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 44,814K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,510K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 21.67% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 32,530K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,762K shares , representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 23.18% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 28,494K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,646K shares , representing a decrease of 46.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 32.38% over the last quarter.

