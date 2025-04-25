JP Morgan Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (LSE:0HS2)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cadence Design Systems (LSE:0HS2) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is 314.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 200.54 GBX to a high of 370.05 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.00% from its latest reported closing price of 278.58 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is 5,043MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HS2 is 0.42%, an increase of 57.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 281,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,593K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 8,010K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,606K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 14.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,424K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,171K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,021K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,886K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 42.80% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,676K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HS2 by 1.96% over the last quarter.

