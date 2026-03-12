JP Morgan Upgrades Bumble (BMBL)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Bumble (NasdaqGS:BMBL) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.64% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bumble is $4.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 21.64% from its latest reported closing price of $3.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble is 1,512MM, an increase of 50.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble. This is an decrease of 131 owner(s) or 31.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.10%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 124,326K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 37,388K shares representing 33.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,821K shares , representing an increase of 44.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 5,338K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares , representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. holds 5,055K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 3,674K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 98.38%.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,022K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762K shares , representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 39.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.