JP Morgan Upgrades bluebird bio (LSE:0HOH)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for bluebird bio (LSE:0HOH) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,544.06% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for bluebird bio is 38.07 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.39 GBX to a high of 86.41 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2,544.06% from its latest reported closing price of 1.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for bluebird bio is 148MM, an increase of 178.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in bluebird bio. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 28.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOH is 0.03%, an increase of 30.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.61% to 23,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,862K shares representing 60.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 5,366K shares representing 55.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,060K shares representing 52.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,429K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOH by 47.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,191K shares representing 32.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FPHAX - Pharmaceuticals Portfolio holds 2,226K shares representing 22.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

