JP Morgan Upgrades bluebird bio (BLUE)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for bluebird bio (NasdaqGS:BLUE) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 807.14% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for bluebird bio is $37.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 807.14% from its latest reported closing price of $4.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for bluebird bio is 296MM, an increase of 456.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in bluebird bio. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 29.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLUE is 0.03%, an increase of 30.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 73.00% to 23,246K shares. The put/call ratio of BLUE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,862K shares representing 60.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 5,366K shares representing 55.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,060K shares representing 52.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,429K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 47.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,191K shares representing 32.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FPHAX - Pharmaceuticals Portfolio holds 2,226K shares representing 22.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bluebird bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

