JP Morgan Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.03% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $21.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.03% from its latest reported closing price of $19.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 581MM, an increase of 31.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 35.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXMT is 0.06%, an increase of 61.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.66% to 103,815K shares. The put/call ratio of BXMT is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 9,283K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,601K shares , representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 36.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,926K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,430K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,001K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares , representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,999K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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