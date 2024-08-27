JP Morgan Upgrades BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.15% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is $90.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.15% from its latest reported closing price of $84.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is 22,198MM, an increase of 8.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,107 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJ is 0.33%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 179,028K shares. The put/call ratio of BJ is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 6,222K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,243K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 23.97% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 6,078K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 94.55% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,427K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares , representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 78.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,219K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,190K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 61.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 121.53% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

