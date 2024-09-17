JP Morgan Upgrades BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3M)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3M) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.77% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 113.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 91.06 GBX to a high of 179.88 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.77% from its latest reported closing price of 127.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 3,963MM, an increase of 47.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3M is 0.27%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 49,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,790K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,379K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 30.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 40.28% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 14.07% over the last quarter.

