JP Morgan Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (BECN)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (NASDAQ:BECN) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.52% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - is 99.22. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from its latest reported closing price of 85.89.

The projected annual revenue for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - is 8,621MM, a decrease of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc -. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BECN is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 70,529K shares. The put/call ratio of BECN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 10,241K shares representing 16.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,195K shares, representing a decrease of 48.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 21.16% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,462K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,541K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 5.65% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,734K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,816K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,812K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing a decrease of 33.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online.

