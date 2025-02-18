JP Morgan Upgrades Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.17%, an increase of 13.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 244,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,235K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,812K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,494K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,048K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 37.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,987K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 81.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,903K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 24.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,846K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 23.39% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.