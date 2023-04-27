JP Morgan Upgrades BankUnited (BKU)

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is 29.94. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents an increase of 38.73% from its latest reported closing price of 21.58.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,091MM, an increase of 17.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

BankUnited Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $21.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.78%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.24%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 91,737K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 3.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,829K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 0.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,407K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,370K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing a decrease of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,607K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 8.71% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,545K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 99.92% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

