JP Morgan Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt (BSAC)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BSAC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt is $36.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.80 to a high of $37.24. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of $31.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt is 2,785,453MM, an increase of 21.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 18.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSAC is 0.17%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.98% to 22,011K shares. The put/call ratio of BSAC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 81.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 89.31% over the last quarter.

USS Investment Management holds 1,562K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 31.29%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,286K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares , representing a decrease of 47.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 28.50% over the last quarter.

INCA Investments holds 1,064K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing an increase of 32.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 32.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.