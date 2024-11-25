JP Morgan Upgrades Banco Santander (BSBR)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSBR is 0.25%, an increase of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 541,315K shares. The put/call ratio of BSBR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Santander holds 520,218K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares , representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,102K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,751K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,880K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSBR by 81.25% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services.

