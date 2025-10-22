JP Morgan Upgrades Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt (BMA)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BMA) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $56.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.08 to a high of $164.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $53.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 346,452MM, a decrease of 88.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 194.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 13.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMA is 0.30%, an increase of 22.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 8,250K shares. The put/call ratio of BMA is 2.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Bond Fund Class R6 holds 950K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 740K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing a decrease of 20.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 49.34% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 536K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 52.64% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Strategic Income Fund Class R6 holds 530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 26.16% over the last quarter.

